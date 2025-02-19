The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All Manga Listed With Anime

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Animate 's AL.PLAZA Kusatsu branch in Shiga Prefecture posted an image of the " Animate Set" for Sumiko Arai 's third The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All ( Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta ) manga volume on Wednesday. The volume's wraparound jacket band in the post reports that the manga will receive an anime adaptation. The manga's third volume will officially ship on Thursday.

Yen Press licensed the manga and released the second volume on Tuesday . Yen Press describes the manga's story:

Fashionable and upbeat high schooler Aya falls head over heels for an employee at a local CD shop. He's got an air of mystery about him, great style, and an impeccable music taste. Little does she know—this supposedly male employee is actually her female classmate Mitsuki! Mitsuki generally keeps to herself, but since her seat is right next to Aya's, she can't help but be extremely aware of the other's crush. Revealing the truth is out of the question for Mitsuki—but perhaps getting closer to Aya wouldn't be so bad…

Arai launched the series as a manga on Twitter (later known as X) in April 2022 before serializing on pixiv Comic in April 2023. Kadokawa Shoten publishes the series in print and shipped the second compiled book volume in February 2024.

The series ranked #2 on the 23rd annual Da Vinci "Book of the Year" list and #2 for top manga for female readers on the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

