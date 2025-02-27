Summer Pockets Anime Premieres on TV on April 7

The official website for the television anime of's visual novel revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere onandon April 7, onandon April 8, onon April 10, and onon April 11.

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Akame ga KILL! , sola , Takunomi. ) is directing the anime at studio feel. Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , Hinamatsuri , Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ) is overseeing the series scripts and Mai Otsuka ( Tearmoon Empire , Non Non Biyori ) is designing the characters. Composers include Shinji Orito , Jun Maeda , Donmaru , Tomohiro Takeshita , Ryō Mizutsuki , and Shūhei Ōhashi .

Konomi Suzuki , who performed the game's theme songs, is performing the anime's opening theme song "ALKA TALE" and the ending theme song "Lasting Moment."



Sources: Summer Pockets anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.