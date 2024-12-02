The Coolest Upcoming Figures Shown at Tamashii Nation 2024

The Coolest Upcoming Figures Shown at Tamashii Nation 2024by Richard Eisenbeis,
From Gundam to Dragon Ball, One Piece to DAN DA DAN, the Tamashii Nation 2024 event was one of the best places to see anime figures coming out in the near (and not-so-near) future. So, of course, we dropped by to take a look. Here are the ten coolest ones we came across!
FigartsZERO SON GOKU & BULMAManga: Dragon Ball
Release Date: TBA
Price: TBA
This new figure mirrors the cover art of Weekly Shōnen Jump of issue #51 (November 20, 1984), the first chapter of Dragon Ball.
THE ROBOT SPIRITS [side MS] MA-8 BIG-ZAM ver. A.N.I.M.E.Anime: Mobile Suit Gundam
Release Date: May 2025
Price: 55,000 yen (approx. $354.73 USD)
This figure is giant. It's so big, it's to scale with THE ROBOT SPIRITS [side] MS RZ-78-2 GUNDAM ver. A.N.I.M.E. [BEST SELECTION]. While the size and detail are obviously its selling points, it also lights up and was displayed to show off all its inner workings as well.
METAL BUILD BURNING GUNDAMAnime: Mobile Fight G-Gundam
Release Date: TBA
Price: TBA
This figure was displayed as an example of an early metal build figure prototype to show how all the parts were designed to be put together.
SPACE COLONY side7 1st ver.Anime: Mobile Suit Gundam
Release Date: TBA
Price: TBA
This large-scale reproduction of the space colony where the Gundam was developed not only lights up inside and out but also rotates automatically, mimicking the colony's artificial gravity system.
CHOGOKIN SUPER CHANGE MICKEY MOUSE by Okawara KunioFranchise: Disney
Release Date: June 2025
Price: 16,500 yen (approx. $106.42 USD)
This mecha-transforming Mickey Mouse figure was designed by Okawara Kunio, the mecha designer of the original Gundam series.
S.H.Figuarts Malenia, Blade of MiquellaGame: Elden Ring
Release Date: TBA
Price: TBA
This fully-posable figure of Elden Ring's most infamous boss just looks amazing. And if it gets a similar price to most S.H.Figuarts, then it won't break the bank.
FigartsZERO Okarun (Transformed)Series: DAN DA DAN
Release Date: April 2025
Price: 11,000 yen (approx. $70.95 USD)
This figure is super dynamic—expertly conveying Okarun's explosive speed in his transformed state.
DX CHOGOKIN VF-19 CUSTOM EXCALIBUR BASARA NEKKI SPECIALAnime: Macross 7
Release Date: TBA
Price: TBA
All the minute details of this die-cast figure of Basara's musically-oriented Valkyrie fighter really make it something special.
S.H.Figuarts SHANKS & MONKEY.D.LUFFY -CHILDHOOD-Anime: ONE PIECE
Release Date: March 2025
Price: 11,000 yen (approx. $70.95 USD)
With this set of figures, you too can recreate the long-running series' most iconic scene.
CHOGOKIN TIME TRAINMovie: Back to the Future Part III
Release Date: TBA
Price: TBA
Look, I get that this is not anime-related, but come on! This has got to be the definitive figure for Doc Brown's second time machine. I love the DeLorean, don't get me wrong, but there's a reason that this train has remained iconic despite only having a few moments of screen time.
