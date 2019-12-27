Voice Actress Rika Tachibana Announces Marriage to Pro Baseball Player Kenya Wakatsuki

Voice actress Rika Tachibana announced her marriage to professional baseball player Kenya Wakatsuki on Saturday. The announcement was posted on both her agency's website and on her personal Twitter account.

Tachibana's Twitter post included a handwritten message thanking her fans and everyone involved with her for their support. "I will diligently apply myself to the next level so that I can grow as both as a voice actress and as a person," she wrote.

Rika Tachibana is best known for playing Sae Kobayakawa in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls and Reiko Arisugawa in Shomin Sample . She also plays Kyaru in Princess Connect! Re:Dive and Aoi Asada in Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine . Kenya Wakatsuki is a catcher for the Orix Buffaloes in the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

2019 also saw the marriages of fellow The [email protected] actresses Yumi Hara, Manami Numakura, and Eriko Nakamura, making it a busy year for the talent involved with the series.

Source: Oricon