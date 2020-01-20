Oricon News Gives Inside Look at Attack on Titan XR Ride

Oricon News is giving an inside look of Universal Studio Japan's Attack on Titan XR ride. The ride opened at the Osaka theme park on Tuesday as part of its Cool Japan attractions.

The Attack on Titan XR ride combines a physical ride on tracks and a virtual reality headset to give riders a unique experience in the despair-filled world of the series. This attraction commemorates the 10th anniversary of Hajime Isayama 's manga, and it is the series' first XR ride. Riders come face to face with Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Hange, and Sasha.

The theme park is also hosting the "Survey Corps Mess Hall" restaurant featuring life-size Levi and Hange Clone-oids.

Universal Studio Japan's Cool Japan attractions also include Detective Conan World, Lupin the Third The Live, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne XR Walk.

Source: Universal Studios Japan