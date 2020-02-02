Studio Orange to Release 'Making of BEASTARS' Book in March

The CG animation production company Orange will release a book about the production of the BEASTARS anime under the tentative title of " Orange -ryū 3DCG Animation Seisaku Technique - Making of BEASTARS " ( Orange -style 3DCG Animation Production Technique - Making of BEASTARS ) in mid-March.

The book will contain images of the character designs, 3D models, and the background art materials and boards. It will also highlight the CG animation process, the VFX, and the facial capture, among other aspects of the production. There will also be interviews with several chief staff members, including series director Shinichi Matsumi and CG chief director Eiji Inomoto .

The BEASTARS anime is an adaptation of Paru Itagaki 's manga of the same name. Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The anime debuted on Netflix in Japan on October 8, and then premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon on October 9. It will debut on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. A second season has been greenlit.

The computer graphics magazine CG World awarded BEASTARS the top prize of the Animation category in its fifth annual "CG World Awards." Orange also produced the animation for Land of the Lustrous in 2017.

Source: Anime! Anime!