Denzel Curry Animated Music Video 'Unlocked' Accused of Tracing Cowboy Bebop, Others (Updated)

Rap artists Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats released a music video titled "Unlocked" on Thursday featuring a number of animated segments. As of Monday, the video has accumulated over a million views.

On Monday, allegations spread on Twitter on that parts of the video feature animations that are traced from other animated productions. Twitter user @DilapidatedHeap posted a comparison video between the "Unlocked" video from approximately 20:52 and footage from Cowboy Bebop: The Movie .

I liked the idea but Plagiarism ain't it chief @denzelcurry pic.twitter.com/p80T6FmQ5a — ochi-musha (@DilapidatedHeap) February 9, 2020

In addition, the segment from 21:36 is similar to this cut from the OP animation from Absolute Duo .

The music video is produced by Psycho Films Production. It is written and directed by Jack Begert and Christian Sutton, with additional writing credits for Denzel Curry . The video description also credits the lead animators for each part as follows:

Desktop Intro (8 Bit): Mike Manor

01. Track 01: Sam Hochman

02. Take_it_Back_v2: Joey Prosser

04. Pyro (leak 2019): Forrest Whaley; VFX by Justin Johnson

03. Lay_Up.m4a: Chaz Bottoms, Malik Bolton, & Rachel Headlam

05. DIET_: Chaz Bottoms, Malik Bolton, & Rachel Headlam

06. So.Incredible.pkg: Chaz Bottoms, Malik Bolton, & Rachel Headlam

07. Track07: Chaz Bottoms, Malik Bolton, & Rachel Headlam

08. 'Cosmic'.m4a: Borboev Shakhnazer & Asekov Tilek

Denzel Curry performed insert songs "Crash the Server" and "Lonestar Jazz" for episodes 20 and 21 of Carole & Tuesday .

Update: Twitter user @Bloodyredstar posted a comparison video showing various cuts from Naruto Shippūden , The Legend of Korra , Cowboy Bebop , Gurren Lagann , and Absolute Duo .

Since people asked, here is a side by side comparison between Denzel Curry MV "Cosmic" and various animated sequences ( Naruto , Gurren Lagann , Cowboy Bebop , The Legend of Korra, Absolute Duo )



These are only the sequences I could identify but the rest should be traced as well. pic.twitter.com/A0dGNDkgxe — Blou (@Bloodyredstar) February 10, 2020

[Via @DilapidatedHeap]