Denzel Curry Animated Music Video 'Unlocked' Accused of Tracing Cowboy Bebop, Others (Updated)
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Rap artists Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats released a music video titled "Unlocked" on Thursday featuring a number of animated segments. As of Monday, the video has accumulated over a million views.
On Monday, allegations spread on Twitter on that parts of the video feature animations that are traced from other animated productions. Twitter user @DilapidatedHeap posted a comparison video between the "Unlocked" video from approximately 20:52 and footage from Cowboy Bebop: The Movie.
I liked the idea but Plagiarism ain't it chief @denzelcurry pic.twitter.com/p80T6FmQ5a— ochi-musha (@DilapidatedHeap) February 9, 2020
In addition, the segment from 21:36 is similar to this cut from the OP animation from Absolute Duo.
The music video is produced by Psycho Films Production. It is written and directed by Jack Begert and Christian Sutton, with additional writing credits for Denzel Curry. The video description also credits the lead animators for each part as follows:
- Desktop Intro (8 Bit): Mike Manor
- 01. Track 01: Sam Hochman
- 02. Take_it_Back_v2: Joey Prosser
- 04. Pyro (leak 2019): Forrest Whaley; VFX by Justin Johnson
- 03. Lay_Up.m4a: Chaz Bottoms, Malik Bolton, & Rachel Headlam
- 05. DIET_: Chaz Bottoms, Malik Bolton, & Rachel Headlam
- 06. So.Incredible.pkg: Chaz Bottoms, Malik Bolton, & Rachel Headlam
- 07. Track07: Chaz Bottoms, Malik Bolton, & Rachel Headlam
- 08. 'Cosmic'.m4a: Borboev Shakhnazer & Asekov Tilek
Denzel Curry performed insert songs "Crash the Server" and "Lonestar Jazz" for episodes 20 and 21 of Carole & Tuesday.
Update: Twitter user @Bloodyredstar posted a comparison video showing various cuts from Naruto Shippūden, The Legend of Korra, Cowboy Bebop, Gurren Lagann, and Absolute Duo.
Since people asked, here is a side by side comparison between Denzel Curry MV "Cosmic" and various animated sequences (Naruto, Gurren Lagann, Cowboy Bebop, The Legend of Korra, Absolute Duo)— Blou (@Bloodyredstar) February 10, 2020
These are only the sequences I could identify but the rest should be traced as well. pic.twitter.com/A0dGNDkgxe
