Good Smile Unveils Almost 200 New Figures at Winter WonderFest 2020

Good Smile announced almost 200 new figures at the Winter Wonder Festival 2020 on Sunday. The newest offerings include figures and/or nendoroids for Promare , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , In/Spectre , The Rising of The Shield Hero , Weathering With You , My Hero Academia , Fate/Grand Order and others.

Some of the photos from Good Smile's gallery are below:

The full gallery of new announcements can be accessed at Wonder Festival's website.

Source: Wonder Festival