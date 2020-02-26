Interest
Comedian Atsushi Tamura Seeks Nezuko Cosplayer for Video Imitating Style of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba OP
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Comedian Atsushi Tamura announced on Twitter on Sunday that he is creating a video in the style of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opening for his London Boots channel. To that end, he is seeking a cosplayer to play the part of Nezuko in the video.
『募集』— 田村淳社長△ (@atsushilonboo) February 23, 2020
ロンブーチャネルにて
紅蓮華 鬼滅の刃OPっぽく撮ってみた
の動画撮影に参加してくれる禰豆子を探してます!禰豆子コスで写真を送ってください!バストアップと全身2枚をコチラまで↓#ロンブーチャンネルねずこ
Talk Night Londonの
新しいハッシュタグ↓#ロンブーナイト pic.twitter.com/jqMxan0ufi
To audition for the part, cosplayers simply need to post two photos of themselves in their Nezuko outfit with the hashtag "#ロンブーチャンネルねずこ" (LonBoo Channel Nezuko). One photo needs to be an above-waist shot, while the other needs to be a full body shot. Applications will be open until March 7.
On top of his work as a comedian for the "London Boots" duo act with Ryo Tamura, Atsushi Tamura is a vocal anime fan. He has even done some voice acting in the past, performing as Yōichi Hiruma in Eyeshield 21 and Paradox in the Yu-Gi-Oh! 3D: Bonds Beyond Time film. He recently participated in a Zombie Land Saga live-action special where he toured the anime's real-life pilgrimage locations.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba premiered on April 6, 2019. Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Zestiria the X, Tales of Symphonia the Animation) directed the anime at ufotable (Fate/Zero, Kara no Kyoukai, Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu). The series will get a sequel film, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Train Arc).
[Via Nijimen]