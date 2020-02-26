Comedian Atsushi Tamura announced on Twitter on Sunday that he is creating a video in the style of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opening for his London Boots channel. To that end, he is seeking a cosplayer to play the part of Nezuko in the video.

To audition for the part, cosplayers simply need to post two photos of themselves in their Nezuko outfit with the hashtag "#ロンブーチャンネルねずこ" (LonBoo Channel Nezuko). One photo needs to be an above-waist shot, while the other needs to be a full body shot. Applications will be open until March 7.

On top of his work as a comedian for the " London Boots " duo act with Ryo Tamura , Atsushi Tamura is a vocal anime fan. He has even done some voice acting in the past, performing as Yōichi Hiruma in Eyeshield 21 and Paradox in the Yu-Gi-Oh! 3D: Bonds Beyond Time film. He recently participated in a Zombie Land Saga live-action special where he toured the anime's real-life pilgrimage locations.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba premiered on April 6, 2019. Haruo Sotozaki ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Tales of Symphonia the Animation ) directed the anime at ufotable ( Fate/Zero , Kara no Kyoukai , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ). The series will get a sequel film, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba : Demon Train Arc).

[Via Nijimen]