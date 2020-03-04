Penguin Highway's Studio Colorido Animates Yorushika Music Video

Studio Colorido , the anime studio behind the Pokémon : Twilight Wings net series and the Penguin Highway film animated a music video for rock duo Yorushika. The video for "Yakō" (Night Journey) debuted on Wednesday. It's the group's first new song in about six months.

The music video's animation was crafted single handedly by Masafumi Yokota , a key animator whose previous work includes Mirai , Mary and The Witch's Flower , and multiple Ghibli films. Yū Kamefuchi (live-action Photo Frame ) directed the music video and Emiko Okada was in charge of paint.

Yorushika's two-member team is former Vocaloid music producer N-buna and singer Suis. The pair have released two albums since joining together in 2017. Their EPs Makeinu ni Encore wa Iranai reached #5 on the Oricon Weekly Albums Chart and #6 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

Studio Colorido has animated ads for the Puzzle & Dragons mobile game and Marukome's instant miso soup. The studio's next feature-length film Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu (Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat) opens in theaters in Japan on June 5.

Source: Comic Natalie