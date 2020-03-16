Sailor Moon Ice Show Unveils Key Visual of Evgenia Medvedeva as Sailor Moon

The upcoming ice show for the Sailor Moon franchise has released its key visual, showing figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva dressed as Sailor Moon . She will star as Sailor Moon /Usagi Tsukino in the ice show.



Medvedeva has previously dressed up in Sailor Moon cosplay in previous ice skating events, and she and Sailor Mars performer Mirai Nagasu won silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the 2018 Olympics.

The ice show will take place at the KOSE Shin Yokohama Skate Center in Kanagawa from June 5 to 7. The cast includes:

Satoko Miyahara as Sailor Mercury/Ami Mizuno

Mirai Nagasu as Sailor Mars/Rei Hino

Alissa Czisny as Sailor Jupter/Makoto Kino

Becky Bereswill as Sailor Venus/Minako Aino

Andrew Poje as Tuxedo Mask/Mamoru Chiba

Jason Brown as Kunzite

Takahito Mura as Jadeite

Dylan Moscovitch as Nephrite

Seiya Hashimoto as Zoisite

Mamiko Sakamaki as Queen Beryl

Singer ANZA will make a special appearance as Queen Serenity, after being the first to play Sailor Moon in the stage musical version for its first five years. Canadian figure skater Kurt Browning will also make a "special guest appearance." In addition, the five main voice cast members from the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal anime are reprising their respective voice roles in this ice show production.

Takuya Hiramitsu is penning the script for the ice show, with music by Akiko Kosaka and the Gesshō Kaigi band. Former Olympic skater Yuka Satō is choreographing the production with assistant Benji Schwimmer.

Tickets for the general public is being sold through the LAWSON ticket service from March 16 to 22.

Source: Comic Natalie