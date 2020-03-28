Interest
Iconic A Certain Scientific Railgun Theme Song 'Only My Railgun' Gets 2020 Version

posted on by Kim Morrissy
'fripSide infinite video clips 2009-2020' music video compilation blu-ray ships on April 1

fripSide's iconic theme song for the first season of A Certain Scientific Railgun "Only My Railgun" first released in 2009. Over ten years later, it's getting a new arrangement and a music video that will be included in the "fripSide infinite video clips 2009-2020" music video compilation Blu-ray. In anticipation of the compilation's release on April 1, NBC Universal released the short version of the "only my railgun -version 2020-" music video on YouTube.

Last month, fripSide posted the original music video from 2009 onto their official YouTube channel, which you can watch for comparison's sake:

In both videos, the Japanese comedian and magician Shinji Maggy makes an appearance to show off some "esper" abilities.

The full list of songs to be included on the compilation blu-ray are below:

  1. only my railgun
  2. LEVEL5 -judgelight-
  3. future gazer
  4. everlasting
  5. Heaven is a Place on Earth
  6. way to answer
  7. Decade
  8. sister's noise
  9. eternal reality
  10. black bullet
  11. infinite synthesis
  12. Luminize
  13. Two souls -toward the truth-
  14. white forces
  15. 1983-schwarzesmarken-(IS3 version)
  16. The end of escape[fripSide×angela]
  17. clockwork planet
  18. Red ”reduction division” -crossroads version-
  19. killing bites
  20. divine criminal
  21. Edge of the Universe
  22. Love with You
  23. when chance strikes
  24. final phase
  25. only my railgun -version 2020-

The "fripSide infinite video clips 2009-2020" blu-ray will cost 7,700 yen (approximately US$71). A video showing the making of the 2020 version of "only my railgun" music video will be included as a bonus.

fripSide performed opening themes for all three seasons of A Certain Scientific Railgun: "only my railgun" and "LEVEL5 -judgelight-" in the original series, "sister's noise" and "eternal reality" in A Certain Scientific Railgun S, and "final phase" in A Certain Scientific Railgun T. The duo will also perform the second opening theme for A Certain Scientific Railgun T.

Source: Dengeki Online

