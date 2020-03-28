Interest
Iconic A Certain Scientific Railgun Theme Song 'Only My Railgun' Gets 2020 Version
posted on by Kim Morrissy
fripSide's iconic theme song for the first season of A Certain Scientific Railgun "Only My Railgun" first released in 2009. Over ten years later, it's getting a new arrangement and a music video that will be included in the "fripSide infinite video clips 2009-2020" music video compilation Blu-ray. In anticipation of the compilation's release on April 1, NBC Universal released the short version of the "only my railgun -version 2020-" music video on YouTube.
Last month, fripSide posted the original music video from 2009 onto their official YouTube channel, which you can watch for comparison's sake:
In both videos, the Japanese comedian and magician Shinji Maggy makes an appearance to show off some "esper" abilities.
The full list of songs to be included on the compilation blu-ray are below:
- only my railgun
- LEVEL5 -judgelight-
- future gazer
- everlasting
- Heaven is a Place on Earth
- way to answer
- Decade
- sister's noise
- eternal reality
- black bullet
- infinite synthesis
- Luminize
- Two souls -toward the truth-
- white forces
- 1983-schwarzesmarken-(IS3 version)
- The end of escape[fripSide×angela]
- clockwork planet
- Red ”reduction division” -crossroads version-
- killing bites
- divine criminal
- Edge of the Universe
- Love with You
- when chance strikes
- final phase
- only my railgun -version 2020-
The "fripSide infinite video clips 2009-2020" blu-ray will cost 7,700 yen (approximately US$71). A video showing the making of the 2020 version of "only my railgun" music video will be included as a bonus.
fripSide performed opening themes for all three seasons of A Certain Scientific Railgun: "only my railgun" and "LEVEL5 -judgelight-" in the original series, "sister's noise" and "eternal reality" in A Certain Scientific Railgun S, and "final phase" in A Certain Scientific Railgun T. The duo will also perform the second opening theme for A Certain Scientific Railgun T.
Source: Dengeki Online