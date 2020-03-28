Iconic A Certain Scientific Railgun Theme Song 'Only My Railgun' Gets 2020 Version

fripSide 's iconic theme song for the first season of A Certain Scientific Railgun "Only My Railgun" first released in 2009. Over ten years later, it's getting a new arrangement and a music video that will be included in the " fripSide infinite video clips 2009-2020" music video compilation Blu-ray. In anticipation of the compilation's release on April 1, NBC Universal released the short version of the "only my railgun -version 2020-" music video on YouTube .

Last month, fripSide posted the original music video from 2009 onto their official YouTube channel, which you can watch for comparison's sake:

In both videos, the Japanese comedian and magician Shinji Maggy makes an appearance to show off some "esper" abilities.

The full list of songs to be included on the compilation blu-ray are below:

only my railgun LEVEL5 -judgelight- future gazer everlasting Heaven is a Place on Earth way to answer Decade sister's noise eternal reality black bullet infinite synthesis Luminize Two souls -toward the truth- white forces 1983-schwarzesmarken-(IS3 version) The end of escape[ fripSide × angela ] clockwork planet Red ”reduction division” -crossroads version- killing bites divine criminal Edge of the Universe Love with You when chance strikes final phase only my railgun -version 2020-

The " fripSide infinite video clips 2009-2020" blu-ray will cost 7,700 yen (approximately US$71). A video showing the making of the 2020 version of "only my railgun" music video will be included as a bonus.

fripSide performed opening themes for all three seasons of A Certain Scientific Railgun : "only my railgun" and "LEVEL5 -judgelight-" in the original series, "sister's noise" and "eternal reality" in A Certain Scientific Railgun S , and "final phase" in A Certain Scientific Railgun T . The duo will also perform the second opening theme for A Certain Scientific Railgun T .

Source: Dengeki Online