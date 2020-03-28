One Piece Anime Announces 1st Orchestral Concert in June

The One Piece anime will hold its first ever orchestral concert in Tokyo's SUNTORY Hall on June 20. The concert commemorates the 40th anniversary of the anime composer Kōhei Tanaka 's musical career, and the soundtrack will be performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra . Iconic theme songs such as "We Are!", "We Go!", and "OVER THE TOP" will also be performed.

Advance tickets went on sale via ticket vendors Kyodo Tokyo, Pia, E-Plus, and LAWSON Ticket on Monday. General admission tickets will open on April 18. An S seat costs 8,800 yen (approximately US$80), an A seat costs (US$70), and a P seat which is directly in front of the stage costs (US$61).

Source: Comic Natalie