Protect Nezuko, Tanjirō, More Characters with Demon Slayer Tamagotchi

Demon Slayer fans will get a chance to raise the ultimate Demon Slayer Corps member with the upcoming Tamagotchi toy release. The toy will feature nine different characters to feed and care for, including favorites like Tanjirō, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu.

The toy has three additional mini-games to train your personal Demon Slayer . If characters neglect their training regimen, they could become injured in the next demon battle. The Kasugaigarasu will also make appearances during the playthrough.

The Demon Slayer Tamagotchi comes in three different shell colors. All retailers will sell the Tanjirō and Nezuko variants and Amazon will exclusively sell the Demon Slayer Corps variant when the toy goes on sale in October. Each handheld toy will sell for 2,530 yen (US$24).

Source: Premium Bandai



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.