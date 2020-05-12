Voice Actress Kotori Koiwai Will Help You Rest Easy with ASMR Video

Voice actress Kotori Koiwai , who has her own recording studio set up at home, streamed an ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) video on April 22 to help her listeners rest easy during these difficult times.

In her announcement tweet, she said that she used a Neumann KU100 dummy head microphone. Koiwai has previously claimed that she can do narration, dialogue, and song recordings all inside the comfort of her home.

The voice actress has previously released a free BGM track on YouTube with a "healing" theme to help soothe people while they're cooped up at home. The 30-minute track features light piano and synths.

Koiwai may be best known as the voice of Renge Miyauchi in the Non Non Biyori anime series. She also voices Elaine in The Seven Deadly Sins , Nono Daichi in Aikatsu! , and Kana Altair in Soul Eater Not!

[Via Otakomu]