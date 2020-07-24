Bring Home Animal Crossing Nooklings in August

The world can't get enough Animal Crossing: New Horizons and now you can bring Tom Nook, Isabelle, Timmy, Tommy, and other themed goods into your real home. Nintendo will release plush versions of the Nooklings, Tom Nook, and Isabelle in mid-September.

Tom Nook and Isabelle will cost 1,760 yen each while Timmy and Tommy are sold together for 3,080 yen (price in Bells TBA).

Additionally, Bandai Namco's Ichiban Kuji lottery goods company will start their Animal Crossing themed lottery on August 15 after an initial delay from March. The items include character and home goods, including a Timmy and Tommy plush tissue holder, a large-size towel featuring K.K., a mini cooler bag perfect for a beach trip, a water bottle, travel pouches, stacking mugs, mini-towels, and a pop-up table.

It will cost 649 yen to enter the lottery campaign. The pop-up table is the "Last One" prize that is awarded to the lucky visitor that buys the last campaign ticket.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons game is the first in the series for the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally slated to ship last year, but was delayed to March 20, 2020. The game sold 1.88 million copies in Japan in its first three days, the highest ever number of first-week copies sold for a Switch game in Japan. As of April 26, the game has sold 3.89 million copies in Japan.

[Via Nijimen (Link 2)]