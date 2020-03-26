Animal Crossing: New Horizons Game Sells 1.88 Million Copies in 1st 3 Days

Switch, Switch Lite sells 392,576 units in same week

Kadokawa 's Famitsu.com website reported on Wednesday that Animal Crossing: New Horizons , the latest entry in the Animal Crossing game franchise , sold 1,880,626 copies in Japan its first three days, the highest ever number of first-week copies sold for a Switch game in Japan.

Nintendo also sold 392,576 units of the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite in the same week.

The game is the first in the series for the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally slated to ship last year, but was delayed to March 20, 2020.

The previous main Animal Crossing game, Animal Crossing: New Leaf , shipped for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2012 and in North America in 2013. Nintendo has since released the Animal Crossing Amiibo Festival board game-style Wii U game and the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer 3DS game. The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app game launched in November 2017.

Nintendo 's Animal Crossing ( Dōbutsu no Mori ) game franchise is inspiring the Atsumare Dōbutsu no Mori: Nonbiri Shima Dayori (Gather Animal's Forest: Carefree Island News) manga, which launched on December 28. Artist Minori Katō is drawing the series.

Source: Famitsu.com