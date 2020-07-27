FAKKU to Contest Shenzhen Guangcai Trading's 'Ahegao' Trademark

Shenzhen-based clothing company registered trademark in April 2019

Adult manga publisher FAKKU founder and CEO Jacob Grady announced on Twitter on Friday that FAKKU plans to contest Shenzhen Guangcai Trading's trademark of the word "ahegao." In the tweet, he also claimed that the Shenzhen-based clothing company uses stolen artwork and is "trying to get FAKKU to stop selling the ONLY 100% official merch."

"Ahegao" is an expression of sexual arousal often depicted in pornographic manga. In June 2018, FAKKU partnered with artist Asanagi to sell authorized ahegao shirts and fashion items.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)'s online database, Shenzhen Guangcai Trading filed for the "ahegao" trademark in the United States in September 2018, and was formally registered in April 23, 2019. The trademark is filed under the International Class Code 25, applying to "Clothing, footwear, headgear."

FAKKU began as a website for hosting user-submitted translations of hentai manga, and it entered the digital and physical publishing business in 2014 through a partnership with Japanese publisher Wanimagazine. FAKKU 's website offers subscription-based access to digital manga, and also publishes physical books online. In 2017, FAKKU acquired adult anime publisher Kitty Media .

