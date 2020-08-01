Interest
Kojima Productions Twitter Account Shares Daily 'Hideo Musings'
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Metal Gear and Death Stranding developer Hideo Kojima has been sharing daily musings about his work and life through the Kojima Productions Twitter account.
The first "Hideo Musings" concerns the reason which actors and creators Kojima is following:
"Hideo's Musings"— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) July 28, 2020
Get a glimpse inside Hideo's inner thoughts with a dose of #HideoMusings, coming to you...daily? It's in your hands. -Aki#HideoKojima#DeathStranding #DeathStrandingPC
Steam https://t.co/cVSKwHo3jh
Epic Games https://t.co/9QONAGlZHr pic.twitter.com/NXdx6l8zCU
The second answers why his games lets the player shower and take baths, among other menial activities:
"Hideo's Musings"— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) July 29, 2020
Dipping in a hot spring or making you grab for a box of tissues - learn why Hideo commits to these details in today's #HideoMusings -Aki#HideoKojima#DeathStranding #DeathStrandingPC
Steam https://t.co/cVSKwHo3jh
Epic Games https://t.co/9QONAGlZHr pic.twitter.com/hgfi1msyqw
The third explores the various jobs Kojima was involved with before he got into making games:
"Hideo's Musings"— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) July 30, 2020
Before he was a creator, he was stung by bees. Today's #HideoMusings discusses his most memorable jobs. -Aki#HideoKojima#DeathStranding #DeathStrandingPC
Steam https://t.co/cVSKwHo3jh
Epic Games https://t.co/9QONAGlZHr pic.twitter.com/pnyLSQueEu
Kojima designed and wrote the Metal Gear game for Konami in 1987. The game helped establish the stealth game genre and launched the Metal Gear series. Kojima left Konami in December 2015, and his Kojima Productions studio became independent with his departure. Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game, the company's first independent title, shipped for the PlayStation 4 on November 8. The game launched on PC on July 14.
Source: Kojima Productions English Twitter account