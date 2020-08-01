Interest
Kojima Productions Twitter Account Shares Daily 'Hideo Musings'

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Learn what creators he's following, why his games let you shower, what he did before making games

Metal Gear and Death Stranding developer Hideo Kojima has been sharing daily musings about his work and life through the Kojima Productions Twitter account.

The first "Hideo Musings" concerns the reason which actors and creators Kojima is following:

The second answers why his games lets the player shower and take baths, among other menial activities:

The third explores the various jobs Kojima was involved with before he got into making games:

Kojima designed and wrote the Metal Gear game for Konami in 1987. The game helped establish the stealth game genre and launched the Metal Gear series. Kojima left Konami in December 2015, and his Kojima Productions studio became independent with his departure. Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game, the company's first independent title, shipped for the PlayStation 4 on November 8. The game launched on PC on July 14.

Source: Kojima Productions English Twitter account

