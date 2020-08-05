Sword Art Online to Hold Virtual Reality Event

Anime's Rath console to be replicated at August 10, 12, 15 events

The story of Sword Art Online has always focused on virtual reality, and now in this era of social distancing, the franchise will hold a series of events through virtual reality on August 10, 12, and 15. The events will be held on the VR social media service "Cluster" and can be accessed via VR headset, smartphone, or computer.

Various voice actors from the anime are scheduled to appear at the events. Leafa voice actress Ayana Taketatsu will appear at the August 10 event and Alice voice actress Ai Kayano will appear at the August 12 event. Kirito voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Asuna voice actress Haruka Tomatsu , and Ronie voice actress Erina Kondo will appear at the August 15 event. As an extra bonus for fans, the Rath console depicted in the anime series will be recreated in the event.

The anime adaptation of Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online novels premiered in July 2012. The third season, Sword Art Online: Alicization , premiered in Japan in October 2018. Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 , the anime's "Final Season," premiered on July 11.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web