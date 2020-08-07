Interest
Voice Actors Participate in Super Taikyu Racing Event
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actors Shinichiro Miki, Daisuke Namikawa, Kaito Ishikawa, and Tasuku Hatanaka joined anime sound director Masafumi Mima at the Ebisu Super Taikyu Race event at the Ebisu Circuit last Saturday. The five men are part of the Voice Actors Racing Team (VART) project, which was formed in November 2019. The 12-hour race was streamed via VART's official website exclusively to financial backers of the project, although Mima posted his own videos and clips from the event on his personal Twitter account.
Unfortunately for the team, however, the race did not pass without incident. On the day, Mima reported that Kaito Ishikawa crashed during the preliminary round. Fortunately, he was uninjured.
ご報告— 音響監督 三間雅文 (@Sunma47) August 1, 2020
石川界人さんが
予選にてコースアウト?!
本人は怪我はない様ですが
車が帰って来ません…。
VARTの予選、終了です。
畠中祐さんが
乗れなかった…。#VART生配信 pic.twitter.com/vxnjGP6eRV
In a followup tweet, Mima posted pictures of the car in its crashed state and noted: "The damage was more severe than expected... VART cars protect people. That's why the driver has to be kind to the car. The car has the love and passion of the BLITZ staff in it. I hope that the members can feel this..."
思った以上に、— 音響監督 三間雅文 (@Sunma47) August 1, 2020
破損が激しいようだ…。
VART号、車が人を守ってくれる。
だからこそ、
ドライバーは、車に優しくならなければならない。
その車には、BLITZのスタッフ達の愛と、情熱も与えられているのだから。
メンバーが、こんな事を思い、感じてくれれば…。 pic.twitter.com/QMhVQLYQwK
Although Ishikawa was unharmed, the car had to be taken away for repairs. Despite the late start, however, Mima stated that everyone ultimately had fun.
石川界人さんは、無事で— 音響監督 三間雅文 (@Sunma47) August 1, 2020
怪我もありません。
ファンの皆さん、ご安心を。
しかしながら、VART号は
かなりのダメージにて
修理が必要となりました…。
スタートには間に合いそうにありません。
すみません。
トラックの助手席には
石川界人さんの姿が。 pic.twitter.com/D8hoN0ntos
コースアウトの状況を、— 音響監督 三間雅文 (@Sunma47) August 1, 2020
畠中祐さんに説明する石川界人さん。
界人がしっかりしないと、祐に恐怖が伝染する。
ハートを、心を鍛えるのも
VARTプロジェクト。
優しい言葉はかけない。
逃げ場を作らずに、自ら与えられた仕事をやり切る。
界人、強くなれ。 pic.twitter.com/9cQI07IVhi
今も鮮明に…— 音響監督 三間雅文 (@Sunma47) August 3, 2020
主将 三木眞一郎をウェーブで迎えるメンバー♫
しかしながら、ミキシンは
かなり恥ずかしかったらしい・笑。
実は、スタートが7分くらい遅れた為に、ゴールも7分遅れに…。
だか、誰もそんな事には気付かず、ゴールフラッグ🏁が振られるまで、続けるしか無かった・笑。 pic.twitter.com/SEG9xw5a2C
Tasuku Hatanaka did not participate in the race itself, although he showed up for support. Among the team members, he is the only one who did not have a driver's license when the team first formed last year.
On August 2, Animax started broadcasting a documentary following the team's journey towards participating in motorsports events.
[Via Otakomu]