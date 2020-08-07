Voice Actors Participate in Super Taikyu Racing Event

Voice actors Shinichiro Miki , Daisuke Namikawa , Kaito Ishikawa , and Tasuku Hatanaka joined anime sound director Masafumi Mima at the Ebisu Super Taikyu Race event at the Ebisu Circuit last Saturday. The five men are part of the Voice Actors Racing Team (VART) project, which was formed in November 2019. The 12-hour race was streamed via VART's official website exclusively to financial backers of the project, although Mima posted his own videos and clips from the event on his personal Twitter account.

Unfortunately for the team, however, the race did not pass without incident. On the day, Mima reported that Kaito Ishikawa crashed during the preliminary round. Fortunately, he was uninjured.

In a followup tweet, Mima posted pictures of the car in its crashed state and noted: "The damage was more severe than expected... VART cars protect people. That's why the driver has to be kind to the car. The car has the love and passion of the BLITZ staff in it. I hope that the members can feel this..."

Although Ishikawa was unharmed, the car had to be taken away for repairs. Despite the late start, however, Mima stated that everyone ultimately had fun.

Tasuku Hatanaka did not participate in the race itself, although he showed up for support. Among the team members, he is the only one who did not have a driver's license when the team first formed last year.

On August 2, Animax started broadcasting a documentary following the team's journey towards participating in motorsports events.

