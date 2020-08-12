Sword Art Online Opens 'Kirito Only Shop'

Are you hyped for Kirito's return in War of Underworld ?

The Sword Art Online series is celebrating Kirito's long-awaited return in Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 with a two-week-long event called "Kirito Week." It kicked off on Sunday with a "Kirito Only Shop" in Tokyo and Osaka, a shop that only sells Kirito-themed merchandise.

Kirito is a character whose outfit and appearance changes quite a lot over the course of the series, so with this shop, you'll have the opportunity to purchase charms, acrylic stands, clear files, and tapestries with seven or eight different Kiritos. It's a Kirito lover's dream come true.

You can also purchase cards with special carvings of the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld key visuals, and mini cushions with Kirito and Eugeo's swords.

The shop will run until August 23.

Japanese video streaming service AbemaTV will also run a Kirito Week special program on August 15, featuring Kirito voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Aniplex producer Masami Niwa , and A-1 Pictures producer Atsushi Kaneko . The three will discuss the story of War of Underworld so far in anticipation of Kirito's expected return in episode 18 (or Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 episode 6).

The series is also holding events through the Virtual Reality social media service "Cluster" on August 10, 12, and 15. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will appear along with fellow voice actors Haruka Tomatsu (who plays Asuna) and Reina Kondo (who plays Ronie) at the August 15 event.

The anime adaptation of Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online novels premiered in July 2012. The third season, Sword Art Online: Alicization , premiered in Japan in October 2018. Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 , the anime's "Final Season," premiered on July 11.