Re:Zero's Emilia, Echidna, Beatrice Form Birthday Band

The Shibuya Marui store has opened a special store celebrating Re:Zero heroine Emilia's birthday every year since 2016. The latest birthday campaign has a band theme where Beatrice and Echidna get in on the fun with a band theme. Emilia is the vocalist (ironic because the light novels reveal that she's tone deaf), while Beatrice plays the keyboard and Echidna rocks the guitar.

The store, which will run from September 11 to 23 in the 8th floor of Shibuya Marui, sells an assortment of goods such as posters, rubber straps, and smartphone cases that are based on the event's key visual. It will also sell goods from previous birthday events. People who purchase over 3,000 yen worth of goods will receive a free postcard featuring Emilia, Beatrice, or Echidna.

If you want to see those three characters chilling out instead of performing, a glass cabinet at the store previews KDcolle's figures of the girls at a tea party. The Emilia figure was released in January while the Beatrice and Echidna ones will release in October 2020 and March 2021 respectively.

The store is also commemorating the recent release of the Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Lost in Memories smartphone game on September 9. A wall dedicated to the game shows off some of its original character art and illustrations.

The 25-episode first anime season based on Tappei Nagatsuki 's light novel series premiered in April 2016. The anime's second season premiered on July 8, after being delayed from April.

The popular maid sisters Rem and Ram also get yearly birthday events at the Shibuya Marui store.

Photos by Kim Morrissy.

Source: Bushiroad Creative