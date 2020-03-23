Re:Zero Franchise Gets Smartphone Game This Year

The official Twitter account of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchise revealed on Monday that the franchise is inspiring a smartphone game temporarily titled Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu . The smartphone game will launch this year. Sega has launched a website and Twitter account for the game.

The game will be free with the option to purchase in-game items. WHITE FOX will produce the game's opening animation. Kenichi Kawamura , who worked as a storyboard artist on the first season of the anime, is storyboarding and directing the animation. Original light novel author Tappei Nagatsuki is supervising the project.

Players will play as Subaru in the game, and follow the events of the anime. However, players can also make a different choice at "that time," leading to a different "what-if" storyline. Additionally, the game will also feature a new original story.

The 25-episode first anime season based on the light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has also inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu: Hyōketsu no Kizuna . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered on January 1 and is currently airing. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season will premiere in July, after being delayed from April due to "global issues of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness" having a "big effect" on the production of the show.