Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM Anime's 2nd Episode Features Phantom Thief Lapin Character

The second episode of Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM ), the third television season of the Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? ( Is the order a rabbit? ) anime franchise , aired an animated segment featuring the "Phantom Thief Lapin" anime-within-an-anime, the first time the character featured extensively in the show.

To celebrate the episode, the anime's official website is offering a printable cutout of Lapin's mask for users to make their own.

The anime's 2016 April Fool's joke featured a joke announcement of a standalone anime for the character.

Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM premiered on October 10, and it will have 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for digital release in fall 2020 and home video, and Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Hiroyuki Hashimoto is returning to direct the new season at Encourage Films , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is also back to handle the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda is again designing the characters, and the original cast is returning.

Source: Abema Times