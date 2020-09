Sentai Filmworks Licenses Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM Anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM ( Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM ), the third anime season in the franchise , for digital release in fall 2020 and home video in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, South Africa, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The anime will premiere on October 10 at 9:30 p.m. Japan Time (8:30 a.m. EDT) on AT-X . The anime will also air later that night on Tokyo MX , BS11 , AbemaTV , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto .

Hiroyuki Hashimoto is returning to direct the new season at Encourage Films , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is also back to handle the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda is again designing the characters, and the original cast is returning.

Petit Rabbit's — a group comprised of Ayane Sakura , Inori Minase , Risa Taneda , Satomi Satou , and Maaya Uchida — are performing the opening song "Tenkū Cafeteria" (Sky Cafeteria). Chimame-tai — a group comprised of Minase, Sora Tokui , and Rie Murakawa — are performing the ending theme song "Nakayoshi! Maru! Nakayoshi!" (Best Friends! Maru! Best Friends!").

The first season of the anime premiered in Japan in April 2014, and the second season premiered in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released both seasons on home video in North America. Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka?? Dear My Sister , a new special episode for the anime, opened in 40 theaters in Japan in November 2017.

Koi launched the original manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in 2011. In Koi's original four-panel manga, the main character Cocoa (a pun of “hot cocoa”) arrives at the café Rabbit House one day, excited for rabbits. She actually all but lives in that café. She meets lots of different girls there, including a tiny and cool girl named Chino (from “cappucino”), a tough and soldier-esque girl named Rize (“Thé des Alizés” tea), a spacey and quintessentially Japanese girl named Chiya (“Uji matcha” tea), and the ordinary but dignified Sharo (“Kilimanjaro” coffee).

Source: Sentai Filmworks