John Oliver's Last Week Tonight Sneaks in My Hero Academia Reference

The latest episode of John Oliver's late-night comedy talk show Last Week Tonight was about breaking down the results of the U.S. election, but it found the opportunity to sneak in a My Hero Academia reference. At one point during the segment, a graphic appears showing a middle-aged dad chanting outside his teenage son's bedroom door. The door shows a poster of the My Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- film as well as a sign reading "Eat x Sleep Game Repeat," indicating very stereotypical teen male interests.

The segment was posted on YouTube , and can be found at the 8:23 mark.

The popular show host has previously used his platform to humorously highlight Japanese mascots. Last year, he got into a beef with the unofficial otter mascot Chiitan.

Thanks to Elves for the news tip.