Hello Kitty Is Your Tour Guide Through Yamanashi in Comfy Hello Kitty X Laid-Back Camp Collab

Two years ago, Laid-Back Camp introduced the natural parks, lakes, and hilly grasslands of Yamanashi Prefecture to the wider anime audience, triggering a tourism spike in the area that provided a significant boost to the local economy. As such, to celebrate the upcoming season twp of the anime (and presumably to reignite some of that same tourist enthusiasm in the wake of COVID-19), Hello Kitty has collaborated with Laid-Back Camp to produce Hello Kitty Camp, a three-episode series where Hello Kitty, dressed as Nadeshiko, guides viewers through the scenic charms of Yamanashi Prefecture.

C-Station has released a new visual to welcome the collaboration and the miniseries.

The first episode of Hello Kitty Camp was released on YouTube and could be viewed until November 8. In the episode, Hello Kitty visits Fuefukigawa Fruit Park (featured in episode 4 of the anime) and samples its Shine Muscat Parfait while Sayuri Hara , the voice actress of Ōgaki Chiaki, provides extra narration in the background:

The second episode will be released from November 16 to 23 and the third episode from November 30 to December 7.

Additionally, a new collaboration project titled “I'll be in Yamanashi on the weekend too. Yuru Campaign△” will be held in Yamanashi Prefecture from November 7 until January 31. You can check the official Laid-Back Camp website or Twitter for more details.

The Laid-Back Camp anime adapts Afro 's manga of the same name. The first 12-episode season premiered in January 2018 and was streamed by Crunchyroll as it aired. The anime's home video release in Japan included an "episode 0", and a spinoff series titled Heya Camp ( ROOM CAMP ) premiered on January 6, 2020. In addition, a second regular television season and a film have been announced, with the second season premiering in January 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie