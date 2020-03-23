Laid-Back Camp TV Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Visuals, January 2021 Premiere

1st season premiered in January 2018

The official website for the second season of the television anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga revealed two teaser visuals and the January 2021 premiere on Monday.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.

The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Yoshiaki Kyougoku ( Kuroko's Basketball and Robotics;Notes episode director, Tokyo Ghoul unit director) directed the first anime at C-Station ( STARMYU , Dragonar Academy ). Jin Tanaka ( Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Anne-Happy ) handled the series composition, and Mutsumi Sasaki ( Dragonar Academy , Chaos;HEAd , Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ ) was the character designer. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Idol Incidents ) composed the music at MAGES.

The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered on January 6, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series. "Episode 0" debuted on the first Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume of the Laid-Back Camp anime in March 2018. ROOM CAMP will ship on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on May 27. The release will include all 12 main episodes of the anime plus the new "Sauna to Gohan to Sanrin Bike" (Sauna, Food, and a Three-Wheeler) episode.

A live-action television series adaptation on the original manga premiered on January 9.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and Houbunsha published the manga's tenth compiled volume on March 12. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.