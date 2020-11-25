Fate/Grand Order Releases English-Subtitled Trailer For Lostbelt No. 3

Aniplex US released an English-subtitled trailer for the "Lostbelt No.3: The Synchronized Intellect Nation, SIN - The Crimson Beauty under the Moon" story event of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game on its website on Tuesday. The event will launch on the game's North America server on Thursday.

The story was written by Fate/Zero 's Gen Urobuchi , and first launched on the Japanese server on November 27, 2018. Aniplex US describes the story as follows:

Shortly after Chaldea settles in at their new base, an assassin strikes, attempting to poison members of their group. In a desperate bid to save the lives of the assassin's would-be victims, Chaldea makes it way to the third Lostbelt, hoping to find an antidote. They arrive in a land of eternal peace, brought on by the end of all conflict between nations. This land knows no struggle, no tragedy, no fragility... a truly idyllic world. Time passes gently, and the people live comfortable lives. And yet...

The story event is part of the game's larger "Lostbelt" story line, where the player fights against the Crypters, the betrayer agents of Chaldea, and their effort to replace human history with the failed "Lostbelt" time line.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired various anime adaptations. Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Wandering: Agateram , the first film in a two-part project, will open on December 5. The game is also inspiring the upcoming Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime.

Source: Fate/Grand Order USA's official website