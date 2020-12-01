The New York Times Names Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! One of 2020's Best Shows

The New York Times' "Best TV Shows of 2020" includes media that both premiered and ended this year, everything from critically acclaimed dramas like Better Call Saul to laugh-out-loud comedies including What We Do in the Shadows . Included twice on James Poniewozik, Mike Hale and Margaret Lyons' list is Masaaki Yuasa 's anime series Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

The January 2020 season anime follows three high school girls as they attempt to produce their own animated short. The show is driven by its eccentric and lovable cast including world-building obsessive Midori Asakusa, animation perfectionist and model Tsubame Mizusaki, and their grounded "producer" Sayaka Kanamori.

The New York Times included the anime series in both its "Best TV Shows of 2020" section and "The Best International Shows of 2020" sections. This marks the latest of the series' recognitions this year. Eizouken won one of the four Galaxy Awards for March.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Ōwara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Gekkan! Spirits magazine in 2016. The series was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018, and it won the top Bros. Comic Award in 2017.

Source: The New York Times (James Poniewozik, Mike Hale and Margaret Lyons)