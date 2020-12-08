My Hero Academia Dominates Tumblr's 2020 Top Anime & Manga List

My Hero Academia has maintained its #1 spot in the Top Anime & Manga Shows category of Tumblr's 2020 Year in Review, which highlights the largest communities, fandoms and trends on the platform throughout the year. The top 10 of the category are as follows:

Interestingly, Haikyuu!! moved up 14 spots from last year's list to reach 2nd place this year, while BEASTARS , Naruto and Mo Dao Zu Shi made it to the top 10 from being ranked outside the top 50 last year.

Characters from My Hero Academia also dominated the Top Anime & Manga Characters category by occupying 7 of the top 10 spots. Listed below are the top 10 characters of the category:

Izuku Midoriya ( My Hero Academia ) Katsuki Bakugo ( My Hero Academia ) Dabi ( My Hero Academia ) Wei Wuxian (Mo Dao Zu Shi) Shouta Aizawa ( My Hero Academia ) Hawks ( My Hero Academia ) Shoto Todoroki ( My Hero Academia ) Eijiro Kirishima ( My Hero Academia ) Lan Wangji (Mo Dao Zu Shi) Levi Ackerman ( Attack on Titan )

Hawks from My Hero Academia is arguably the biggest victor here, advancing 21 spots to grab 6th place this year. Another notable newcomer to the top 10 is Lan Wangji from Mo Dao Zu Shi, who moved up 19 spots.

Finally, My Hero Academia also landed on 9th place of Tumblr's overall Top 20 of 2020 list, suggesting that its popularity on the platform far exceeds its competitors in the Top Anime & Manga category, of which none are included in the list.

Tumblr's Year in Review lists are compiled according to the platform's "fandometrics", which tracks the most frequently used tags based on the number of posts including the tag, the number of times the tag was searched for, the number of times a post using that tag was reblogged, and the number of times a post using that tag was liked. You can check out the full anime and manga-related lists here.

Sources: Tumblr Press Release, Tumblr Fandometrics Page