'Hatsune Miku Airport' Raised as Possible New Name for Small Sapporo Airport

A small airport in Sapporo City called "Okadama Airport" could be renamed to "Hatsune Miku Airport" in the future, according to a report by Traffic News . The name is one of several proposed for the airport; if it were picked it would be a nod to Crypton Future Media , a Sapporo-based company which developed Hatsune Miku.

Other proposed names include "Sapporo Airport" and "Sapporo Clock Tower Airport" (a reference to the tourist attraction). A representative of the city said that the names were proposed in consultation with the city and the Hokkaido Prefecture.

The airport so far is only used for small aircrafts, but there are plans to develop it into a full-fledged airport in the vein of the New Chitose Airport, which currently serves the Sapporo metropolitan area.

Crypton Future Media developed Hatsune Miku from Vocaloid technology. The name refers to both the software voicebank and its anthropomorphic mascot, who is marketed as a virtual idol.

