×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN 2021 Reader Survey • We would truly appreciate it if you could take five minutes to fill out our annual reader survey. It's tremendously helpful to us. read more

Interest
Animator Shingo Tamagawa Shares Insight on Creating Indie Animation in Japan

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Archipel releases documentary with creator of Puparia animated short

In November last year, animator Shingo Tamagawa released his three-minute independent animation Puparia on YouTube. He created the entire film by himself with hand-drawn illustrations. It proved to be popular on YouTube, accruing over a million views since its release.

Fast-forward to January: The documentary YouTube channel Archipel has released a new video about Tamagawa's three-year journey creating the film, as well as his thoughts on creating indie animation in Japan.

"Pursuing challenging methods of expression, different from what had been done before. I believe that there's less and less room that allows for that these days," he said. "I wish there could be different approaches to animation in Japan. The fact that I took on that idiotic process was a way to show that it can be fun doing what you want to make. I wanted to take a stand in a way. It shouldn't just be about working in the most efficient and easy manner. If we pursue something more beautiful that we've never seen before, I believe that it will ultimately have a commercial potential in the long run."

Shingo Tamagawa was an animation director on Gundam: Reconguista in G and Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt. He also participated as a key animator on various anime produced at Sunrise, including Valvrave the Liberator, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, and Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God: The Orpheus Order.

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

Interest homepage / archives