Animator Shingo Tamagawa Shares Insight on Creating Indie Animation in Japan

Archipel releases documentary with creator of Puparia animated short

In November last year, animator Shingo Tamagawa released his three-minute independent animation Puparia on YouTube . He created the entire film by himself with hand-drawn illustrations. It proved to be popular on YouTube , accruing over a million views since its release.

Fast-forward to January: The documentary YouTube channel Archipel has released a new video about Tamagawa's three-year journey creating the film, as well as his thoughts on creating indie animation in Japan.

"Pursuing challenging methods of expression, different from what had been done before. I believe that there's less and less room that allows for that these days," he said. "I wish there could be different approaches to animation in Japan. The fact that I took on that idiotic process was a way to show that it can be fun doing what you want to make. I wanted to take a stand in a way. It shouldn't just be about working in the most efficient and easy manner. If we pursue something more beautiful that we've never seen before, I believe that it will ultimately have a commercial potential in the long run."