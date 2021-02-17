Kodansha, Nintendo Rank in Top 10 Companies Among Job Hunting Students

Kodansha and Nintendo are among the top 10 companies among job-hunting students who are set to graduate in 2022. According to Nippon.com's report of a survey by Gakujō, a jobs information service, Kodansha ranked 4th overall, while Nintendo ranked 6th.

The top 10 ranking is as follows:

Itōchū Ajinomoto Asahi Soft Drinks Kodansha Shiseido Nintendo Dai Nippon Printing Lotte JTB AEON Group

Kodansha has risen significantly up the rankings since last year's survey, where it placed 28th overall. Nintendo placed 9th at the time. In the rankings among female respondents, Kodansha ranked 4th and Shueisha 8th. Nintendo ranked 3rd among men.

Source: Nippon.com