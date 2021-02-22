Weekly Shonen Jump Warns Against Pirated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Print Copies

Weekly Shonen Jump 's official Twitter account posted a warning about pirated versions of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga last Thursday. The tweet included instructions on how to distinguish between pirated print versions and legitimate copies.

In particular, the tweet highlighted two major differences:

The pirated versions have thinner spines

The back cover of volume 4 does not include the recommended retail price of 400 yen (not including tax) with ruled lines

It is believed that the pirated versions were created by scanning an official copy. The first volume of the pirated version contains the words "June 30, 2020, 39th printing."

Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that pirated copies of all 23 volumes of the series have been circulating on the Mercari and Amazon online vendors. Shueisha is currently taking measures to have these pirated versions removed from sale. The tweet advises consumers to exercise caution when purchasing copies, and states that pirated versions have not yet been discovered at regular bookstores, convenience stores, and online bookstores.

In October, a 40-year-old company employee in Fukuoka was arrested on suspicion of selling pirated DVDs of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime series on an online sales website.