Fans to Select I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. 2nd Season's Key Visual

The key visual for the second season of the I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. anime is going to be decided via democracy. The series' official Twitter account has posted the rough layouts for four different potential key visuals, and the image with the most retweets by the end of March 8 will get chosen as the official key visual.

Casting your vote and following the official Twitter account will also enter you into a draw to win a poster of the chosen key visual. 10 winners will be chosen.

The first season premiered in October 2020. The second season will premiere in July.

Source: Comic Natalie