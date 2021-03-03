Interest
Fans to Select I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. 2nd Season's Key Visual
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The key visual for the second season of the I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. anime is going to be decided via democracy. The series' official Twitter account has posted the rough layouts for four different potential key visuals, and the image with the most retweets by the end of March 8 will get chosen as the official key visual.
The four tweets are embedded below:
✨決めるのはあなた!✨— 『100万の命の上に俺は立っている』アニメ公式 (@1000000_lives) March 2, 2021
🎊第2シーズンKV総選挙!!🎊#俺100 の第2シーズンキービジュアルをRT数で決定するスペシャル企画🔥
このツイートは【A案】用です
詳細https://t.co/mD6ORl4vfb
⚡️参加方法⚡️
①このアカウントをフォロー
②4案で好きなものをRT
⚠️〆切3/8(月)まで⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bceCWLhnuB
B) Quest in the Other World
✨決めるのはあなた!✨— 『100万の命の上に俺は立っている』アニメ公式 (@1000000_lives) March 2, 2021
🎊第2シーズンKV総選挙!!🎊#俺100 の第2シーズンキービジュアルをRT数で決定するスペシャル企画🔥
このツイートは【B案】用です
詳細https://t.co/mD6ORkMTQB
⚡️参加方法⚡️
①このアカウントをフォロー
②4案で好きなものをRT
⚠️〆切3/8(月)まで⚠️ pic.twitter.com/NZaTIheaLy
C) A New Antagonist
✨決めるのはあなた!✨— 『100万の命の上に俺は立っている』アニメ公式 (@1000000_lives) March 2, 2021
🎊第2シーズンKV総選挙!!🎊#俺100 の第2シーズンキービジュアルをRT数で決定するスペシャル企画🔥
このツイートは【C案】用です
詳細https://t.co/mD6ORkMTQB
⚡️参加方法⚡️
①このアカウントをフォロー
②4案で好きなものをRT
⚠️〆切3/8(月)まで⚠️ pic.twitter.com/FbTZLCboeN
D) Readiness (drawn by Yusuke Yotsuya voice actor Yūto Uemura)
✨決めるのはあなた!✨— 『100万の命の上に俺は立っている』アニメ公式 (@1000000_lives) March 2, 2021
🎊第2シーズンKV総選挙!!🎊#俺100 の第2シーズンキービジュアルをRT数で決定するスペシャル企画🔥
この【D案】は #上村祐翔 さん作です😲
詳細https://t.co/mD6ORkMTQB
⚡️参加方法⚡️
①このアカウントをフォロー
②4案で好きなものをRT
⚠️〆切3/8(月)まで⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pPzAsJYDQD
Casting your vote and following the official Twitter account will also enter you into a draw to win a poster of the chosen key visual. 10 winners will be chosen.
The first season premiered in October 2020. The second season will premiere in July.
Source: Comic Natalie