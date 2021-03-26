The Promised Neverland Trends in the United States Over "Botched" Anime Ending

Viewers also commented on the writing credit changes in episodes 10-11

The Promised Neverland briefly trended on Twitter in the United States on Thursday and Friday after the release of the anime's final episode. Fans expressed heavy disappointment with how the ending was handled, as a number of plot developments from the manga were either omitted, rewritten, or conveyed in a rushed manner.

In addition, viewers have commented on the changes in the writing credits in the final two episodes of the second season. In January, it was announced that The Promised Neverland manga author Kaiu Shirai supervised an original scenario that appeared in the second season of the anime. Shirai also supervised the series scripts for the anime alongside Toshiya Ono . However, Shirai's name was dropped from the OP credits in episodes 10 and 11, and no script writers were credited in the ED for either episode.

Some (spoiler-free) reactions to episode 11 on Twitter can be seen below:

On a more positive note, however, some fans remarked that certain emotional scenes still managed to land with them, and expressed gratitude towards the series creators.

The second season premiered on January 7. The series was scheduled to premiere in October, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.