The Promised Neverland Trends in the United States Over "Botched" Anime Ending
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Promised Neverland briefly trended on Twitter in the United States on Thursday and Friday after the release of the anime's final episode. Fans expressed heavy disappointment with how the ending was handled, as a number of plot developments from the manga were either omitted, rewritten, or conveyed in a rushed manner.
In addition, viewers have commented on the changes in the writing credits in the final two episodes of the second season. In January, it was announced that The Promised Neverland manga author Kaiu Shirai supervised an original scenario that appeared in the second season of the anime. Shirai also supervised the series scripts for the anime alongside Toshiya Ono. However, Shirai's name was dropped from the OP credits in episodes 10 and 11, and no script writers were credited in the ED for either episode.
Some (spoiler-free) reactions to episode 11 on Twitter can be seen below:
I've never even read the manga but the ending to The Promise Neverland anime was just bad. #PromisedNeverland pic.twitter.com/GlXuAmndfL— PhantomVash808(Bucs Going For 2) (@PhantomVash808) March 26, 2021
Jesus christ... #PromisedNeverland had ana amazing 1st season and premise, and season 2 started off strong, but dear god, what the hell happened?! What the fuck was that ending?! What the actual hell?!— Ian (Halo Canon) (@toa_freak) March 26, 2021
Promised Neverland season 2 finale is equivalent to creating a movie based on your life by letting your iPhone recommend random photo memories and letting it play with their tacky sentimental music.— JK ALL DAY (@JKPrinceOfBusan) March 25, 2021
Rushed
Contextless
Unsatisfying
An insult to every fan#promisedneverland
I have seen some poor anime adaptations. I have seen poor animation. I have seen Bad dubs and bad directorial decisions. But i never been more disrespected as I have watching the season 2 of #PromisedNeverland— Ging-anime (@kingginger95) March 26, 2021
Somehow, as an anime only, they've managed to contradict every good point of #PromisedNeverland season 1 in the span of two episodes. The suspense, the world, the mystery, all gone in 2 fucking episodes. #Anitwt #anime #anitwit pic.twitter.com/GJxpV1ZAnw— B1!nk (@Weaboo_Blink) March 25, 2021
Wait, so this is it? #PromisedNeverland? This was the most underwhelming series finale I've seen in my life 😕— Ciro Di Marzio (@eyebeokay) March 25, 2021
What was that #PromisedNeverland finale...? I was hoping it would go somewhere more original if it not sticking to the manga but it's like they just said ‘we don't care anymore just end it’— Lightning (@lightning446) March 26, 2021
On a more positive note, however, some fans remarked that certain emotional scenes still managed to land with them, and expressed gratitude towards the series creators.
The second season premiered on January 7. The series was scheduled to premiere in October, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.
Shirai and Posuka Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.