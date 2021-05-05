Full Results Revealed for One Piece's 1st Global Character Popularity Poll

Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, Trafalgar Law, and Nico Robin top the poll

The One Piece series announced the full results of its first global character popularity poll in a livestream on Wednesday. The overall top six is as follows:

Monkey D. Luffy Roronoa Zoro Nami Sanji Trafalgar Law Nico Robin

The full results show regional diversity. X Drake, a character considered to be of Turkish design, ranked 41st overall, but 2nd in Turkey. Morgans ranked 80th worldwide but 38th in North America. The final results also show significant differences from the interim results. Most notably, Nami's ranking rose from 7th to 3rd. Carrot also surged from 17th to 8th. One Piece commentator/critic Greg Werner said, “Carrot is a beloved character and the dedication of furry fandom may have played a large role in this result.”

Series creator Eiichiro Oda will create a brand new illustration including the top 50 characters. He also left a message to the fans as follows:

WORLD TOP 100! Usually, this character ranking poll is only done in Japan, but by opening it up to the world through the internet, I was able to see in real time a glimpse of which characters are popular in different regions of the world and some characters went up in the rankings since the midterm results, so it was truly entertaining. I heard that there seemed to be some movements online organized by fans to come together to cast votes for unexpected characters. That didn't get past the production team (laugh). It's amazing how different the preferences towards these characters are all over the world and it was so fun seeing how it went down for Robin and Carrot. As I promised, I'll be creating a cool piece with the characters who ranked in the top 50 plus some others so please look forward to it. Thank you so much to all the ONE PIECE fans all over the world for casting so many votes!

The poll was held between January 3 to February 28. In total, 12 million votes were cast for a total of 1,174 characters.

Source: Press Release