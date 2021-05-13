Da Vinci July Issue to Include Eren x Mikasa "Romcom Collection"

Issue ships in Japan on June 5

Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci will publish a feature on Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga. The feature will include an Eren x Mikasa "romcom collection," a story and character guide for the series, a collection of Levi x Mikasa quotes, and analyses of the manga by people across various fields. It will also include interviews with voice actors Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa), Yuuki Kaji (Eren), Attack on Titan The Final Season director Yuichiro Hayashi , and the manga's editor.

In addition, the magazine will publish a feature on the anime of NisiOisin and Kinako 's Pretty Boy Detective Club ( Bishōnen Tanteidan ) novel series. It will include an interview with NisiOisin and Mayumi Dōjima voice actress Maaya Sakamoto . Additionally, the magazine's cover illustration will feature Pretty Boy Detective Club .

The issue will ship in Japan on June 5.

Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ended in the May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9, after 11 and a half years of serialization. The manga's 34th and final volume will ship on June 9.

The Pretty Boy Detective Club anime premiered in Japan on April 10 at 2:00 a.m. (effectively, April 11).

Source: Kadokawa Store