Inuyasha Teams Up With DJ Steve Aoki for Limited Apparel Collection

Collection available in United States through Dim Mak fashion brand from May 28

DJ Steve Aoki manages a fashion brand named Dim Mak Collection. This brand is partnering up with Viz Media to release an apparel collection featuring artwork from the InuYasha anime. The collaboration will be available in the United States on May 28 at midnight PST exclusively through Dim Mak's website and the NTWRK mobile shopping app.

The collection includes twelve pieces of clothing, including t-shirts and hoodies. The graphics depict fan-favorite characters such as Inuyasha, Sesshomaru, Kikyo, Kanna, and Sango in bright heliconia pinks and kaleidoscopic tie dyes. Prices range from US$38 to US$85.

Steve Aoki is a two-time Grammy-nominated producer/DJ. In the anime world, he arranged and composed the "Lights Go Out" insert song featured in Carole & Tuesday episode 19. In 1996, he founded Dim Mak, an independent record label, music, and fashion lifestyle brand. He and Viz Media previously partnered up for a Naruto apparel collection in September.

Source: Press Release