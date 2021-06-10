"Isekai Museum" Featuring Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, Saga of Tanya the Evil Launches Free Online Exhibit

Overlord section opened on Saturday

An "Isekai Museum" exhibition featuring storyboards, key animation, and artwork from the Re:Zero , Overlord , KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil anime series launched a free online version on Saturday. The Overlord section was the first of the four sections to be released, with over 2,000 pieces of artwork featured. It can be accessed on PC, smartphones, or VR via the website without prior registration.

The schedule for the release of content is as follows:

June 5: Overlord

June 12: KONOSUBA

June 19: Re:Zero

June 26: The Saga of Tanya the Evil

July 3: Secret Room

A physical exhibit will open in the Kadokawa Culture Museum from July 17 to September 26. The organizers released a map of the museum's layout on Saturday, shown below:

Almost the entirety of the exhibit will be comprised of photo spots, including statues of Ainz, Emilia, and Subaru. It will also display Tanya's military uniform and magic tools. Scenes from each of the works will be recreated, and there will also be a corner where you can watch a video depicting the explosion magic.

To promote the exhibit, the official website has launched a quiz testing your knowledge on the four franchises. The beginner-level quiz launched on May 1, and the intermediate-level quiz launched on June 5. The advanced-level quiz will launch on July. Each quiz has 100 questions in total, or 25 questions for each series. People who get a perfect score on the beginner-level quizzes will enter a draw to win an original badge acknowledging their expertise.

For more information about tickets and goods available at the exhibit, check the official website.

The four series previously collaborated with the Isekai Quartet short anime series in 2019 and 2020. The anime will get a sequel.

Source: Comic Natalie