Isekai Quartet Anime Gets Sequel

2nd season's final episode aired on Wednesday

The 12th and final episode of the Isekai Quartet 2 anime revealed on Wednesday that the series is getting a sequel.

The anime is a crossover series between the Re:Zero , Overlord , KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil franchises. Isekai Quartet 2 also features characters from The Rising of The Shield Hero franchise.

The anime's second season premiered on Tokyo MX on January 14 late at night at 12:30 a.m. (effectively January 15), before debuting later on MBS , BS11 , and AT-X . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and Funimation is streaming the anime's English dub .

The new anime features a returning staff. Minoru Ashina ( Kaiju Girls , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) scripted and directed the anime. Minoru Takehara served as both character designer and chief animation director. Studio Puyukai ( Kaiju Girls , Lord Marksman and Vanadis , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) animated the work.

Satoshi Hino , Jun Fukushima , Yūsuke Kobayashi , and Aoi Yūki performed the opening theme song as their characters. Sumire Uesaka , Rie Takahashi , Inori Minase , and Saori Hayami performed the ending song as their characters.

Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the first season as it aired. Funimation describes the story:

The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren't any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero , Overlord , KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they'll get up to in this collection of shorts!

The first season premiered in Japan last April.