Crunchyroll Adds Isekai Quartet 2 Anime to Winter Lineup

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will stream the Isekai Quartet 2 anime for the winter 2020 season. The anime will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Isekai Quartet 2 is the second season of the Isekai Quartet anime. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 14 late at night at 12:30 a.m. (effectively January 15), before debuting later on MBS , BS11 , and AT-X . Funimation will stream the anime's English dub this winter.

The new anime will feature a returning staff. Minoru Ashina ( Kaiju Girls , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) is scripting and directing the anime. Minoru Takehara is serving as both character designer and chief animation director. Studio Puyukai ( Kaiju Girls , Lord Marksman and Vanadis , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) is animating the work.

Satoshi Hino , Jun Fukushima , Yūsuke Kobayashi , and Aoi Yūki will perform the opening theme song as their characters. Sumire Uesaka , Rie Takahashi , Inori Minase , and Saori Hayami will perform the ending song as their characters.

The anime is a crossover series between the Re:Zero , Overlord, KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil franchises. The new season will feature characters from The Rising of The Shield Hero franchise .

Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the first season as it aired. Funimation describes the story:

The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren't any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero , Overlord, KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they'll get up to in this collection of shorts!

The first season premiered in Japan in April.

Source: Crunchyroll