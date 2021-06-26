Kingdom Hearts, Evangelion Singer Hikaru Utada Comes Out as Non-Binary

Singer told viewers during a livestream, "I'm non-binary. Happy pride month!"

Singer Hikaru Utada announced on Instagram on Friday that they are nonbinary. Utada and Neon Genesis Evangelion director Hideaki Anno both appeared in a livestream on the social media platform. Before Anno appeared on the stream, Utada said, "I'm non-binary. Happy pride month!"

Utada previously shared their feelings about their gender on the platform on June 18. Utada wrote:

I'm sick of being asked if I'm “Miss or Missus” or choosing between “Miss/Mrs/Ms” for everyday things. It makes me uncomfortable to be identified so markedly by my marital status or sex, and I don't relate to any of those prefixes. Every time, I feel like I'm forced to misrepresent myself. I long for an alternative option, one that anybody of any gender or social standing could use. …After writing thus far I looked it up and discovered that “Mx.” (pronounced as “mix”) has been suggested! That's awesome and I hope it becomes more widely used. I'm afraid my idea for a neutral prefix has come too late…

The popular singer previously teased that they are not straight in 2016 after releasing the song "Tomodachi" on their album Fantôme . The song is written from the perspective of a gay person falling in love with their straight friend.

Utada celebrated their 20th anniversary as a singer in 2018. Utada's "One Last Kiss" is the theme song for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ). The song is slated for an "overseas LP release" this summer. Their new song "PINK BLOOD" is the first opening theme song for the currently airing To Your Eternity anime.

Source: Genxy