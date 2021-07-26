hololive Indonesia's Airani Iofifteen Tests Positive for COVID-19

Although she has not exhibited severe symptoms, she will take break until she recovers

Virtual YouTuber agency hololive announced on its official English Twitter account on Thursday that the hololive Indonesia talent Airani Iofifteen (known by the nickname of "Iofi") tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. Although she has not exhibited severe symptoms, she is currently self-isolating at home and will be taking a break from streaming until she recovers.

hololive stated that Iofi has not been in close physical contact with any of her fellow hololive Indonesia members, nor with any hololive staff recently. The company will continue to take measures to prevent the spread of disease and ensure the health and safety of its personnel.

On Twitter, Iofi went into more detail about her situation, stating that she was not feeling well last week. She initially took a test that came back negative. However, she later lost her sense of smell and took the test again. She asked her fans for their support and wrote in English: "I will be back with 15000 energy."

On Saturday, she further tweeted: "I'll try to get better soon so we can have Kira Kira Family 3D collab someday in the future." (The group refers to fellow hololive Indonesia member Ayunda Risu and the Holostars members Arurandeisu and Aragami Oga.)

Airani Iofifteen is a first-generation hololive Indonesia talent who debuted in April 2020. She regularly streams in English, Bahasa Indonesian, and Japanese.

In more positive hololive-related news, Akai Haato made her return to livestreaming on Sunday. She announced a hiatus in June.

Cover Corp was founded in 2016, and the first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September.

