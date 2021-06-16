hololive Virtual YouTubers Akai Haato, Murasaki Shion Announce Hiatus

Haato says she will attend Kiryu Coco's graduation stream on July 1

hololive Virtual YouTubers Akai Haato and Murasaki Shion announced last weekend that they will be taking a hiatus from streaming activities.

On her Saturday livestream, Haato announced an indefinite hiatus but said that she could not disclose the reasons behind it. On Twitter, she apologized and expressed her hope to meet with her fans again. She also clarified in a follow-up tweet that she will attend the graduation stream of fellow hololiver Kiryu Coco. Coco is scheduled to "graduate" (that is, retire) from the group on July 1.

Murasaki Shion announced her hiatus on Sunday. In her livestream, she explained that she is taking a break for physical and mental health reasons. She said that her throat has been hurting and that her tonsils have been swollen since the end of May. She also said that the news of Coco's retirement has taken an emotional toll on her. She stressed that she is not retiring and that she will return when she feels better.

Akai Haato is a first-generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in June 2018. She is also known by the nickname "Haachama," which she presents as an alternate ego. In her English introduction video, she described herself as a student studying in Australia.

In September 2020, she was suspended from streaming activities for three weeks alongside Kiryu Coco due to "inappropriate remarks" and "unauthorized disclosure of YouTube channel analytics" they made in a livestream. In December, she posted about her graduation from high school.

Murasaki Shion is a second-generation talent who debuted in August 2018.

Cover Corp was founded in 2016, and the first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September.