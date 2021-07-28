Disney Hotel Gets Otaku Makeover with Disney Twisted-Wonderland Rooms

The Disney Ambassador Hotel in Tokyo is getting an otaku makeover this fall: the Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game will get special hotel rooms from October 1 to November 29.

Not only are the rooms themselves decorated to the brim with art from the series, the room keys are the "Magical Pens" from the game's "Night Ravens College" magic training school. In addition, a limited number of Disney Twisted-Wonderland cake sets will be provided at the hotel's Hyperion Lounge during the collaboration period.

Tickets can be booked through the hotel's website.

The game launched in Japan in March 2020. Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles.

Kingdom Hearts previously featured at the Disney Ambassador Hotel in 2019.

Source: Tokyo Disney Resort official website via Nijimen