35-year-old voice actor Asami Shimoda announced on her blog on Monday that she has given birth to a healthy baby boy. Shimoda apologized if anyone is surprised since she didn't previously announce her pregnancy but beamed, "Having a child has been my dream for many years, and now that I have reached this moment, I am full of gratitude!"

Shimoda shared how grateful she is to all of the people who have supported her and the kindness she has received, even from strangers. Shimoda expressed thanks to those who showed concern for her and gave up their place to sit on the train or bus.

Shimoda may be best known for voicing [email protected] twins Ami and Mami Futami. She also has a reoccurring role in Seitokai Yakuindomo as Kotomi Tsuda and Lingyin Huang in Infinite Stratos . Most recently she starred in the volleyball anime Hanebad! as Kaoruko Serigaya and as Collette in the anime adaptation of the video game Conception .