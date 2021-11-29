hololive Debuts 6th Generation Talent "Secret Society holoX"

La+Darknesss, Takane Lui, Hakui Koyori, Sakamata Chloe, Kazama Iroha debuted from Friday

Cover Corp announced the debut of its 6th generation talents under the "Secret Society holoX" group last Friday. The Virtual YouTuber unit consists of five new talents: La+Darknesss, Takane Lui, Hakui Koyori, Sakamata Chloe, and Kazama Iroha. The first to make their streaming debut was La+ Darknesss on Friday, followed by the rest of the talents debuting on subsequent days after that.

hololive has also released a promotional video on its YouTube channel in anticipation of the debut:

Additional details about each talent are listed below:

"The Founder" La+ Darknesss was designed by Konosuba character designer Kurone Mishima . hololive describes her as:

The one who established Secret Society holoX. She was originally known for her vast power and intelligence, but most of it is now sealed away. She is vaguely aware of the debilitating nature of her shackles but does not remember when or how they got there. The crow by her side is a long-time companion.

"The XO" Takane Lui was designed by illustrator kakage. hololive describes her as:

The executive officer of Secret Society holoX. As holoX's point of contact and the one in charge of external affairs, she is the de facto leader of the group, handling matters that the founder cannot. While she may seem aloof and standoffish at first glance, she is a compassionate person who cares a lot for her subordinates. Unfortunately, she is also rather prone to screwing up in crucial moments

"The Researcher" Hakui Koyori was designed by Oshiego ni Kyōhaku Sareru no ga Hanzai Desu ka? illustrator momoco. hololive describes her as:

The one in charge of R&D in Secret Society holoX. As part of her studies into human behavior, she meddles in the other members' affairs and tries to help them out at every turn. Possessed by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, she may sometimes also deliberately mess with people just to see how they react. The self-proclaimed "brains of the operation." Her areas of expertise, however, are pretty limited.

"The Cleaner/Intern" Sakamata Chloe was designed by web illustrator Parsley. hololive describes her as:

An intern who acts as a fixer and cleaner for Secret Society holoX. Calm and composed at all times, she carries out her orders without so much as batting an eyelid. She loves music and can be found listening to it every chance she gets. And while she denies it vehemently, she apparently tends to come across as guarded and not very upfront with her thoughts, only letting people get very occasional glimpses into how she really feels.

"The Bodyguard" Kazama Iroha was designed by The Detective Is Already Dead illustrator Umibōzu . hololive describes her as:

Secret Society holoX's insurance policy. Hailing from a remote mountainous area, she left her home behind and, along with her companion, set off on a journey to achieve her dream of seeing and learning more about the outside world. Nowadays, she handles security detail and bodyguard missions for holoX, making enough money to get by.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018, and the fifth generation debuted in August 2020. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has over 50 million fans on YouTube . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company.

hololive English debuted in September 2020. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura. The VSinger IRyS debuted in July under a new branch, titled “Project: HOPE." The hololive English -Council- group debuted in August with the following talents: Tsukumo Sana, Ceres Fauna, Ouro Kronii, Nanashi Mumei, and Hakos Baelz.

Source: Press Release